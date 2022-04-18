TSRTC short film contest; entries close on April 21

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which is already carrying out various awareness programmes to shore up the loss-making State undertaking, has brought up another contest. It is organising a short film contest that will impress people on safe RTC travel.

According to TSRTC, to participate in the RTC short film contest the participants are invited to send full details to [email protected] by April 21.

In the contest, the first prize will be Rs 10,000, the second prize Rs.5,000 and the third prize Rs 2,500. There will also be 10 consolation prizes.

Short films must be made on topics such as safe RTC travel, travel all day in Hyderabad city buses for less than Rs 100 a liter of petrol, RTC bus reaches home if booked for weddings and other functions, RTC Cargo Services, facilities on Garuda and Rajdhani buses. The films should be of duration of 120 seconds/two minutes, said an official.