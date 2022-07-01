TSRTC takes up booking of Tirumala special entry tickets

Hyderabad: The devotees of Tirumala can now avail the facility of booking Tirumala special entry darshan tickets, at the time of bus ticket reservation.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had accorded permission to issue Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets for Telangana passengers.

RTC officials explained that 1,000 tickets will be available for devotees from Telangana going to Tirumala in TSRTC buses on a daily basis.

Tickets can be availed from www.tsrtconline.in or any TSRTC authorised ticket booking counters. The officials clarified that the ticket should be booked at least seven days in advance.

Passengers have to mandatorily produce either their vaccination certificate of two doses, or Covid-19 Negative certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to the date darshan.

TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and MD, VC Sajjanar requested the devotees going to Tirumala to utilise this opportunity.