TSRTC to give discounted fares for Sabarimala yatra

Khammam: State transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday announced that the TSRTC will be offering buses at discounted rates for safe travel of Ayyappa devotees to Sarbarimala in Kerala.

Speaking to media persons here, the minister said the TSRTC will organise special Sabarimala yatra buses for the devotes with experienced drivers without any deposit at 10 per cent discount.

He said super luxury, deluxe and express buses with mobile charging facility and video, audio facilities will be made available. He also said that free travel facility will be provided to two Guru Swamies, two cooks and Manikanta Swamies below 12 years old and one attendant. The travel is free for the Guruswamy who books the bus for this event.

The buses will be run from the location of the devotees to the shrines to be visited. He advised the devotees to choose TSRTC for their travels for a safe journey.

For advance seat reservation in TSRTC buses, RTC bus rental bookings for Sabarimala yatra the devotees can visit: www.TSRTConline.in or contact TSRTC call centre at 040-23450033, 69440000 for advice, suggestions, complaints and contact depot managers for details.