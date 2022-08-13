TSRTC to hold Grand Bus Parade today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has planned a 'Grand Bus Parade' on Saturday at 4 pm, as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations.

According to the TSRTC, the parade will have a music band, motorcycles, an antique Albion Bus which were imported from London in 1932 and will showcase the cultural heritage of Telangana. The parade will be flagged off from Rotary Park at Vivekananda Statue and end at Ambedkar Statue. More than 1,000 people are expected to join the parade.

TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar said that the parade will feature TSRTC buses that serve the public throughout Telangana and will feature Albion Bus imported from London and commissioned into service in 1932 which TSRTC still preserves as a remembrance at Bus Bhavan. "The Albion Bus was in service during the 1932 when TSRTC was called Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department with a seating capacity of 19, which is still a pride for the corporation," said Sajjanar.

This parade will symbolically reinforce the corporation's commitment to the service of people in the State and continuously uphold the spirit of freedom in the years to come, he added.

The two RTC veteran employees aged 94 and 97 who worked in the pre-Independence era will join the flag hoisting event on the August 15 at Bus Bhavan. The two nonagenarians are Narasimha aged (98) and Sathaiah (92). The two veteran employees will be felicitated for their service to TSRTC.

It is one of the unique events and opportunities for all in TSRTC and for the public to know that TSRTC as a corporation has a long history and has impacted the lives of many in the State including the employees in TSRTC.