TSRTC to ply 4,484 special buses for Sankranti

Hyderabad: To avoid a heavy rush during the Sankranti festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced to run 4,484 special buses from January 7 to 15.

According to TSRTC, passengers can book their seats in advance in 626 reservation facilities provided by the corporation.

The TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar on Friday held a review meeting with senior officials and RMs at Hyderabad Bus Bhawan regarding the arrangement of special buses for Sankranti. The corporation decided that the Maha Lakshmi scheme will be applicable for these special services as well.

Sajjanar said that with the implementation of the Maha Lakshmi scheme, all arrangements are being made for Sankranti in accordance with the rush of passengers. He said that arrangements like a public address system, a drinking water facility, mobile toilets, and pandals in high demand areas of Hyderabad such as MGBS, JBS, Uppal Cross Roads, Aranmghar, LB Nagar Cross Roads, KPHB, Bowenpally, and Gachibowli areas to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers.

He added that the DVM rank officers in-charge will be appointed at each busy point and will ensure the availability of special buses based on demand.

He informed that the buses are being run from Hyderabad to various destinations in the State and neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. “We are running special buses with regular fares without any hike.” He added

TSRTC CVO Dr Ravinder, Executive Directors Munishekhar, Krishnakanth, Venkateshwarlu, CTM (Operations) Jeevan Prasad, CME Raghunath Rao, RMs, and others were present in the meeting.