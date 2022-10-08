TSRTC to ply Super Luxury buses on profitable routes

Hyderabad: In order to improve its efficiency and generate better revenues, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has rolled out a multi-pronged strategy and has decided to ply Super luxury buses instead of Express buses on profitable routes.

According to RTC, this change will be done as part of route upgradation. The corporation will be purchasing about 600 new Super Luxury buses which will reach the RTC depots in a phased manner starting from December," said an official, adding that these bus services are an important revenue generating asset for RTC across Greater Hyderabad Zone as the occupancy ratio in these services would be up to 80 per cent in some routes."

RTC has identified about 150 routes which help in generating huge revenue through these services which in turn is profitable for the Corporation. "It is expected that the Super Luxury buses will be plying on routes where the demand of passengers is high, through which the ticket revenue will also increase. However, the Super Luxury category ticket is much more expensive than the Express bus ticket."

According to the passengers, travelling in Super Luxury buses is comfortable compared to express buses. Though it is expensive,it is comfortable.

The decision of RTC to provide better travel accommodation and upgrade the buses in such routes will attract more passengers. Moreover, after the new buses ply on roads, some old Super luxury buses would be converted into Express buses including the buses which have turned up to the maximum limit.