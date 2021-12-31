  • Menu
TSRTC to provide free bus service to children below 12 years on Jan 1

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)
Highlights

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) chairman VC Sajjanar in a statement said that the corporation would provide free bus service to the children aged below 12 years on January 1.

However, the children should travel with their parents to make use of the services, he said, adding that the free service is provided in all the state-government run buses.

Also, the TSRTC deployed more metro express buses on the eve of New Year to facilitate the party goers travelling to restaurants and other places for the New Year celebrations.

