TSRTC to release three pending DA installments 

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will pay the pending dearness allowance due to employees with the help of the State government.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan at a press conference at Bus Bhawan on Friday said that of the five pending DA instalments, three will be paid now. For that Rs 15 crore and another Rs 20 crore are being allocated for the payment of DA arrears. Also he announced payment of festival advance to the employees.

Recalling that the government has allocated Rs 1,500 crore to RTC in the budget, he said the corporation was recovering from losses. Its income of only Rs 9 crore reached Rs 14 crore on average.

TSRTC managing director V C Sajjanar said 1,150 new buses would be purchased, including 630 super luxury, 130 de luxe and 16 sleeper. Also tender for 360 electric buses has been finalised ; it is possible that the buses will be available by December.

He said electric buses will be run to all districts, like Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, Mahbubnagar, with inter-city connectivity.