TSRTC to run additional metro express buses on New Year's eve

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to operate more number services of Metro Express buses on the eve of New Year. The decision has been taken to not to cause inconvenience to the party goers planning to visit hotels, restaurants, pubs, events, parties, resorts in Hyderabad.

The additional bus services have been deployed to facilitate smooth travel for the people participating in New Year celebration on December 31, said VC Sajjanar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC.

These services will run from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm from Secunderabad-Medchal, Secunderabad Shamirpet, Uppal-Kondapur, Dilsukhnagar-Lingampally, Lingampally-Madhapur, Mehdipatnam-Shilparamam, Koti-RFC Mount Opera, Koti-Ocean Park, Lingampally-Tank Bund, Dilsukhnagar-Tank Bund, Medchal-Tank Bund, Mehdipatnam-Shankarpally, Wipro Circle-Mythrivanam, Koti-Kondapur, Lingampally – Secunderabad in the up journey and from 12.30 am to 3 am in the down journey, charging Rs 100 per person in one way.