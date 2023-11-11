TSRTC to tun special services to shiva shrines during Karthika Month

Telangana state Road Transport Corporation has decided to run special buses on the occasion of holy month of Karthika to transport passengers to various shiva shrines including Vemulawada, Kaleshwaram, Ramappagudi, Thousand Pillar Temple, Palakurti, and other Shiva temples.

The buses depart from Hyderabad at 2 PM on every Sunday a day before Karthika Pournami and return on Monday night after completion of darshans. The fares were slated as Rs. 1500 for Express, Rs. 1900 to Super Luxury and Rs. 2400 to Rajadhani.

In addition, special buses will also be operated to Amaravati, Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Draksharamam, and Pancharama Kshetra in Andhra Pradesh. These buses will depart from Hyderabad every Sunday, the day before the full moon, at 5 PM. They will then return to Hyderabad on Tuesday at 12 noon.