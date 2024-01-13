TSSPDCL MD holds review meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) chairman and managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui directed the officials to take measures to meet the high demand for the upcoming summer season and during the Rabi peak season.

Musharraf conducted a review meeting with senior officials of the TSSPDCL on Friday and asked them to avoid unscheduled power outages and take steps to rectify outages as soon as possible. The problems faced by consumers should be resolved immediately.

He said the energy audits of all 11 KV feeders should be conducted, and the welfare of the customers should be given top priority. “If there is a discrepancy between the electricity supplied and the billing, the services in that range should be checked thoroughly. Accurate electricity usage bills should be issued. Billing-related complaints should be resolved immediately. Unauthorised use of electricity should be avoided to reduce electricity losses,” he said.

Plans should be prepared to complete the maintenance work of 11 KV and 33 KV feeders and sub-stations in less time. Avoid unscheduled power outages, and in case of interruptions, it should be analysed, and appropriate measures should be taken.

The MD ordered that the details of maintenance and repair areas undertaken at the section level and power cut time details must be communicated to the consumers one day in advance, either through messages or through regional newspapers. Since there is a possibility of a temperature rise from February 20, the maintenance work should be completed immediately.

Musharraf Faruqui said that last year the peak demand of 9,860 megawatts was recorded, and in the area of SPDCL, 15,497 megawatts peak demand was recorded in the State, and there is a possibility that the same level of demand will be recorded this time as well.

He said that last year in the Greater Hyderabad area, with a maximum demand of 3,756 megawatts, 79.33 million units were consumed, and this year also, there is a possibility of registering a maximum demand of 4,000 megawatts and 83–85 million units,” he added.