TSSPDCL to ensure regular supply

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) Managing DirectorG Raghuma Reddy inaugurated two special control rooms at Hussainsagar to monitor supply during Ganesh immersion on Friday.

He said all arrangements have been made for providing uninterrupted and reliable power for safe passage and immersion of idols in Greater Hyderabad. Moreover, the maintenance works, such as re-stringing loose spans, arranging PVC pipes to iron poles, transformers earthing, covering fuse boxes with PVC sheets and removing road crossings, have been taken up.

Control rooms have been arranged at Hussainsagar, Sardar Mahal, Basheerbagh, Gandhinagar, Saroornagar and at other prominent places in Greater Hyderabad. J Srinivas Reddy, director (operation) has been designated as overall in-charge to monitor the supply.

The MD appealed the pandal organisers and citizens to follow safety precautions. He requested them to contact nearest control rooms or dial 100 or 1912 and control room at Tank Bund (79015-30966), control room at NTR Marg (79015-30866) in case of any emergency.