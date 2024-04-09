  • Menu
TSSPPPDCL releases its new modified app

Highlights

States that the new version app will resolve consumer grievances immediately and provide good services.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) which launched its mobile application in January, released its modified version on Monday.

Sharing this in a post on X, the TSSPDCL said that the new version will resolve consumer grievances immediately and provide good services.

