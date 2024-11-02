TSWREIS students over the moon post diet charges hike

Hyderabad: The students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) celebrated following the Telangana government's decision to increase their diet and cosmetic charges.

The timely enhancement, announced as a Diwali gift, has been welcomed across TGSWREIS campuses, uplifting the spirits of students and staff alike. The revised charges aim to support the students' well-being and ensure a better standard of school life.

Students expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, whose commitment to improving educational standards has enabled such much-needed increases. With the enhanced allocations, students from third grade to post graduate levels will benefit from increased resources, better nutrition, and improved personal care facilities.

TGSWREIS Secretary Alugu Varshini said, “The enhancement of diet and cosmetics will significantly improve the health and well-being of our students and will enable us to uphold higher standards in our institutions.” Students were in a festive mood, seeing this announcement as a step forward in Telangana’s commitment to accessible, high-quality education. The enhanced charges promise not only to improve health outcomes but also to foster a more conducive learning environment across TGSWREIS institutions.