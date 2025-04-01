Tudi Mega Reddy to Participate in Fine Rice Distribution Program in Wanaparthy

Mahabubnagar: Telangana government’s fine rice distribution initiative is set to receive a boost as Tudi Mega Reddy, Wanaparthy MLA gears up to participate in the program in Wanaparthy on Wednesday. As part of his tour of the Wanaparthy constituency, he will engage in several activities aimed at assessing the progress of welfare schemes and interacting with the public.

According to the schedule, Tudi Mega Reddy will begin his tour by visiting local ration distribution centers, where he will oversee the smooth implementation of the fine rice distribution program. He will also hold discussions with officials and beneficiaries to ensure transparency and efficiency in the process.

The MLA will begin the program at 10:30 AM in Killa Ghanpur Mandal and later visit Peddamandadi Mandal at 11:30 AM. Around 12:30 PM, he will launch the distribution in Wanaparthy town at multiple ration shops. In the afternoon, at 3:00 PM, he will oversee the program in Gopalpet Mandal and conclude the day at Pebbair Mandal at 4:00 PM.

Later in the day, he is expected to attend a public meeting, where he will address the gathering and highlight the state government’s commitment to improving food security and ensuring quality rice reaches every household.

During his visit, Tudi Mega Reddy will also inspect key development projects in the constituency, including road infrastructure, irrigation initiatives, and other welfare schemes. Additionally, he will meet with local leaders and district officials to discuss ongoing challenges and future plans for the region’s growth.