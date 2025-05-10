Tummala sets 4-month deadline for Yathalakunta tunnel completion

Khammam/Sathupalli: The coming monsoon could well test the readiness of the State’s irrigation machinery. Ahead of this, in a critical review of irrigation projects in the region, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has issued a firm four-month deadline for the completion of the Yathalakunta tunnel, a component of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme (SLIS).

On Friday, the Minister, accompanied by Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collectors Muzammil Khan and Jitesh V Patil, respectively, conducted an inspection at the Yathalakunta tunnel site in Sathupalli mandal. Local MLAs Jare Adinarayana (Aswaraopet) and Matta Ragamayi (Sathupalli) also participated in the review.

Speaking on the occasion, Tummala said that 1.2 km of the 1.8 km of Sathupalli trunk tunnel has been completed. “The pending work of 600 m should be completed in four months, if necessary, another ladder should be installed, and necessary aqueducts and other structures should be completed by then,” he asserted.

Tummala said that the necessary land acquisition should be carried out in coordination with the legislators. “The Godavari waters must be made available to farmers this monsoon,” he declared, adding that significant investments into the Rajiv Canal and Sitarama project must yield visible results this year.

He highlighted that the Chief Minister has already inaugurated the main canal and three pump houses under SLIS. The upcoming focus will be on commissioning the Rajiv Link Canal, launching the Maredupaka Lift Irrigation Scheme at Tummalapalli in Pinapaka, and releasing water into tanks across Kothagudem.

Moreover, the minister announced that around 25,000 acres of new ayacut would be developed and 1.3 lakh acres stabilised under the Wyra project. He assured farmers that even if Nagarjunasagar water falls short, there will be no irrigation crisis in the region.

Tummala reiterated that the project was undertaken with the aspiration of making Khammam and Kothagudem districts fertile.

He said that Sathupalli, Pinapaka, Madhira, Wyra, and Ashwaraopet constituencies should receive irrigation water this year itself.

With respect to the Sitarama main canal, he instructed that it must be cleaned and that if water is released, it should be ensured that it flows into the Wyra project as soon as possible.