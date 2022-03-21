Tunnel road on cards in Hyderabad

Hyderabad city to have country's first-ever longest highway tunnel road soon i.e. from Jubilee Hills road no. 45 to road no. 12 junction of Banjara Hills for about 10 km. The tunnel road with four lane will pass through KBR park junction to NFCL junction, Punjagutta.



The plan is being considered by the Telangana government in order to avoid cutting of trees at KBR park for the Strategic Road Development (SRDP) project. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up the construction of four-lane tunnel road in future after a comprehensive study.

The tunnel road construction is an alternative to the goverment's plan of constructing six junctions around KBR park by constructing multi-level flyovers under SRDP project which requires to cut down over 1,500 trees at the park.

As per the orders of union government, the GHMC cannot touch the trees inside the first boundary wall of the park that come under ESZ. While the trees under second boundary wall did not come under ESZ.