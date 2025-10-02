Turncoat MLAs, BRS counsels slug it out before Speaker

There were heated arguments between defected MLAs and the advocates representing the complaining BRS MLAs during the hearing before the Speaker on Wednesday.

There was cross examination during the hearing in front of Speaker Gaddam Prasad on Wednesday. As the defected MLAs have been arguing that they have not joined the Congress party, the advocates questioned why they had met the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They also said that if the MLAs have not joined Congress party, they should come to the party office Telangana Bhavan and participate in the programmes of BRS party.

The advocates also asked why the MLAs were not attending the protest calls given by the BRS party.

The advocates presented proofs of MLAs joining the Congress party by giving photographs of MLAs with Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and all the proofs when the MLAs participated in the programmes of the ruling party. The advocates of BRS party presented all proofs with photos and videos in the form of affidavits.

The advocates demanded the Speaker to disqualify the MLAs as they have joined the Congress party.

In the earlier meeting, the advocates on behalf of the defected MLAs had cross examined the complainant MLAs questioning why they believe that the MLAs have joined the Congress party. Now, it was the turn of the advocates of complainant MLAs, which led to heated arguments between both the sides, said sources.

The hearing of four MLAs facing defection charges was completed on Wednesday and soon the schedule for remaining MLAs will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the time given to MLA Kadiyam Srihari for explanation ended on Wednesday but he is yet to come to the Assembly. It is learnt that Danam Nagender has said that he had not received the notices so far. It would be interesting to see what decision the Speaker would take with regard to these two MLAs as the BRS has been stating that they have joined Congress by giving proofs.

It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court has fixed a deadline to the Speaker’s office to take a decision by October 30.