Turncoat MLAs deny joining Congress during hearing

Hyderabad: The first day of hearing of the case of defection of BRS MLAs to Congress by Speaker Gaddam Prasad ended with MLAs and their advocates arguing that they have not joined the Congress party.

The hearing continued in Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s chambers from 11 am. The advocates representing the MLAs were cross-examined by the petitioners. The Petitioners Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Chinta Prabhakar, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and their lawyers were present for the hearing. Also, MLAs facing allegations of defection T Prakash Goud, Kale Yadayya, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Mahipal Reddy and their lawyers participated in the hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the BRS has filed a complaint with the Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of MLAs who joined the Congress party after winning on a BRS ticket. The party had also approached the Supreme Court saying that the Speaker has not taken a decision even after several days. The Apex court that took up the case, issued key orders asking the Speaker to take a decision before October 30. The Speaker issued notices to the MLAs who defected from the party.

However, except for Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, the remaining 8 have given affidavits stating that they have not changed the party. The BRS leaders have also submitted evidence against them.

The hearing of the MLAs will continue for the next four days.