Live
- Sensex, Nifty open in green as investors look for cues from RBI MPC meet
- Samsung Group union coalition to demand reform of bonus system
- SP orders swift redressal of grievances
- Everyone should focus on heart health, says Dr Shanti Kala
- Sedentary lifestyle a bane for heart health: KIMS doctors
- Sanitation workers’ services are invaluable: Farooq
- Asian Development Bank forecasts India’s growth at 6.5 pc for 2025 and 2026
- Putaparthi gears up for Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations
- TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity
- Asia Cup 2025 triumph: Gambhir, Kuldeep land in Ahmedabad, accorded hero’s welcome
Turncoat MLAs deny joining Congress during hearing
Hyderabad: The first day of hearing of the case of defection of BRS MLAs to Congress by Speaker Gaddam Prasad ended with MLAs and their advocates...
Hyderabad: The first day of hearing of the case of defection of BRS MLAs to Congress by Speaker Gaddam Prasad ended with MLAs and their advocates arguing that they have not joined the Congress party.
The hearing continued in Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s chambers from 11 am. The advocates representing the MLAs were cross-examined by the petitioners. The Petitioners Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Chinta Prabhakar, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and their lawyers were present for the hearing. Also, MLAs facing allegations of defection T Prakash Goud, Kale Yadayya, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Mahipal Reddy and their lawyers participated in the hearing.
It may be mentioned here that the BRS has filed a complaint with the Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of MLAs who joined the Congress party after winning on a BRS ticket. The party had also approached the Supreme Court saying that the Speaker has not taken a decision even after several days. The Apex court that took up the case, issued key orders asking the Speaker to take a decision before October 30. The Speaker issued notices to the MLAs who defected from the party.
However, except for Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, the remaining 8 have given affidavits stating that they have not changed the party. The BRS leaders have also submitted evidence against them.
The hearing of the MLAs will continue for the next four days.