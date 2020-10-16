TV reporter, wife end life due to health issues in Mancherial

A news channel reporter along with his wife jumped into a lake on Thursday midnight allegedly due to the health issues at Bellampalli of Mancherial district. The incident came to light on Friday morning when people noticed the bodies floating on water.

Mosam Mallesh (38) and his wife Narmada (36) got married last year and were residing at Subhashnagar in Bellampalli. Mallesh is working as with 10tv news channel while his wife is a government school teacher.

According to the police, they loved each other for about 12 years and were married in December last year. The two led to the extreme step as Narmada could not have children. Mallesh went to the lake along with his wife on Thursday midnight after leaving a suicide note at his home.

People noticed handbag, scooty and slippers on the bank of the lake and informed the police who reached the spot and fished out the bodies. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies were sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy.