Two-day voter registration drive from Jan 20
A special voter registration programme will be held in Wanaparthy district on January 20 and 21.
Wanaparthy: A special voter registration programme will be held in Wanaparthy district on January 20 and 21. The information was shared by District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar during a voter list preparation meet held here on Tuesday.
“On the special voter registration day, a large-scale pre-campaign should be done in the village and everyone should be made aware of it by drumming at 10 am,” he said, requesting the people to attend the polling
centres.
“Anyone who has completed 18 years of age by January 1, 2024 must register their names in the list,” he said. He directed officials to ensure that disabled and transgender people are not left behind. Meanwhile, a ‘National Voter’s Day’ event is also set to be held on January 25 at mandalcentres.