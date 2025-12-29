Two from Gujarat held in Rs 1.95 crore digital arrest fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two men from Gujarat have been arrested by Hyderabad Police in a ‘digital arrest’ case in which more than Rs 1.95 crore was extorted from a woman.

The Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad arrested Saiyad Soyab Jahid Bhai and Belim Anas Rahim Bhai, both residents of Bhavnagar, Gujarat

The accused persons played a crucial role in the commission of the cyber fraud by using multiple mule bank accounts to receive and withdraw the cheated money, which was subsequently transferred to Dubai-based cyber fraudsters through Hawala networks, said V. Aravind Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Police Station.

The Cyber Crime police on December 13 had received a complaint from the victim stating that she was trapped under the pretext of a ‘digital Arrest’.

The victim received multiple phone calls from unknown persons impersonating officials of the government and telecom departments. By falsely alleging that her husband was involved in serious offences and threatening immediate arrest, the fraudsters instilled fear and panic.

Through staged calls using different identities, the fraudsters gained her trust and instructed her to transfer money under the guise of verification of currency serial numbers, case enquiry and clearance process.

Believing their claims and acting under coercion, the victim transferred Rs 1,95,76,000 through RTGS from her bank accounts to accounts provided by the fraudsters.

According to police, Jahid Bhai assisted in opening mule bank accounts for fraudulent purposes, facilitated withdrawals of fraud proceeds, received 15 per cent commission on deposits routed through mule accounts under his control, while Rahim Bhai acted as per the instructions of higher-level operatives and managed mule accounts and ensured smooth transfer of funds to overseas fraudsters through Hawala channels.

The accused persons are habitual cyber offenders, and the accounts used by them are involved in 22 cases.

Transactions totalling approximately Rs 3.5 crore were carried out through the accounts supplied by the fraudsters.