Two held for attack on police constable in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The South zone police on Wednesday detained two youngsters for attacking a police constable three days ago.

The two identified as Shaik Mohammed Ameeruddin alias Abbu, a resident of Hafeez Babanagar and Shaik Saif Mohiuddin from the Gulshan Iqbal colony in Chandrayangutta attacked the constable Praveen Kumar while he was on lockdown duty.

Abbu and Mohiuddin assaulted the constable and fled away on a bike. Praveen had suffered serious injuries and was shifted to DRDO hospital in Kanchanbagh.

The police who launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage caught the accused and registered cases under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, Disaster Management Act 2005 and other sections of the Indian penal Code.

