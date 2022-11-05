Two integrated markets nearing completion in Khammam city

Khammam: For the convenience of the people, two spacious integrated vegetable and meat markets would soon be established in the city informed Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

On Saturday, he toured the town and participated in various programmes.

Speaking in a meeting he said that steps were being taken to ensure that vegetables, fruits, meat, fish and other essential items would be available in one place for the convenience of people living in Khammam city. The city was growing fast and to address the needs of people integrated markets were being constructed. Both the markets at Khanapuram and VDOs Colony were being built on an area of 2.01 acres so that there would be enough space for parking and public movement.

Ajay Kumar informed that each market would have a total of 134 stalls, of which 65 would be vegetable stalls, 23 fruit stalls and 46 would be meat stalls. Such a huge number of stalls would ensure that there would be no congestion in the markets.

He directed the Municipal Commissioner to expedite the construction work by increasing the workforce stating that the construction was already lagging. There should be better road connectivity to the markets without any hindrance to the traffic flow, the Minister said.

With the sufficient and continuous flow of funds from the State government, Khammam city has been witnessing rapid progress in terms of infrastructure development. The majority of residential colonies in the city were now having CC roads and side drains, Ajay Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister laid the foundation stone for CC roads and side drains to be built with Rs 4.07 crore in 30, 35, 47, 48 and 49 municipal divisions in the city and also participated in the Aasara cards distribution programme in Raghunadhapalem village.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, SBIT Chairman RJC Krishna and others participated in the programme.