Two killed as pickup truck runs amok in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two women, including a sanitation worker, were killed when a pickup truck ran amok in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday, police said.

Four shops were also damaged when the vehicle rammed into them after knocking down the two women.

The incident, which occurred at Ryakal Road in Naraynkhed town between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m., was caught on CCTV camera.





The driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control over the vehicle, leading to the accident. The speeding pickup truck is seen first hitting two women, and then ramming into the shops.

Both the victims died on the spot. They were identified as Chandramma (45), working as a sweeper with tge Narayankhed Municipality, and Patnam Vittam (44). The bodies were shifted to Area Hospital Narayankhed for autopsy.

The accident occurred when sanitation workers were busy sweeping the road while shops were opening for the day.

The driver was arrested. Police suspect that he was drunk, which led to the disaster.

Municipal Commissioner Malla Reddy, along with police officials, visited the spot. He assured all support to the family of the sanitation worker.