Two Maoists, courier arrested

Kothagudem: Manuguru Police arrested two Maoist members and one courier along with explosive materials informed Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in his office on Thursday

Manuguru police conducted vehicle checking at Hanuman temple on morning hours of Thursday. The police apprehended three members who were in the car and started interrogation. They confessed that they were working for supporting banned Maoist party.

The arrested were identified as Pojja alias Bheemaiah, Sodi Seetaiah alias Mahender, and K Jogaiah alias Appa Rao. The police seized ten gelatin sticks, three denotes, four Nippo batteries, one Cordex wire bundle and twenty meter electrical wire.

SP informed Maoist's causes to spreading Covid in the tribal villages conducting meetings. He appealed to the tribal people not to participate in meetings which are conducted by the Maoist's.