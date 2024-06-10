Two students from TG make it to the Top 10 list

Hyderabad: Telangana students shine in JEE Advanced 2024 with remarkable performances. Putti Kushal Kumar secured the fifth rank, and S S D B Sidhvik Suhas claimed the tenth position in the Top 10 list. Additionally, in the Top 100 list, Rishi Shekher Shukla achieved AIR 25, while Ujjwal Singh secured AIR 95.

Opinion of toppers

Sharing his study pattern that secured him AIR 10, S S D B Sidhvik Suhas said, “I maintained unwavering focus over the past four years, helping me achieve AIR 10. While I aimed for the top 100, making it to the Top 10 was overwhelming. I dedicated all my concentration to cracking JEE. My goal is to pursue a BTech in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay. In the future, I see myself as a computer scientist, innovator, or working with the government."

Putti Kushal Kumar, who secured AIR 5, said, “I had anticipated being in the Top 20, not the Top 10, so securing the fifth position was a pleasant surprise. My ambition is to pursue computer science engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT). As for preparation, having clarity in basic concepts and a strong understanding of fundamentals in the subject can help secure good marks in any competitive exam. I studied for around 10 to 12 hours a day.”