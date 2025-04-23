Two Telugu tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Hyderabad: Two Telugu-speaking individuals lost their lives in a terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The victims have been identified as Madhusudhan from Kavali and Chandramouli from Visakhapatnam.

Madhusudhan, who had settled in Bengaluru with his family, was visiting Kashmir on a holiday when he fell victim to the militants’ gunfire. He was reportedly shot dead during the attack, which has left the Telugu community in shock.

Chandramouli, a native of Visakhapatnam, was also brutally killed by the terrorists. Reports indicate that he and his wife had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on 18 April. The militants opened fire on him in Pahalgam, and even though he attempted to flee, they pursued and shot him down. Witnesses claim he pleaded for his life, but the attackers showed no mercy.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for stronger security measures to protect civilians in the region. The bodies of the victims are expected to be brought back to their respective hometowns soon for final rites.