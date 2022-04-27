UBD wing's plan to propagate nurseries bearing fruit

Rajendranagar: The idea of the Urban Biodiversity wing to avoid counting on others and become self-reliant in propagating nurseries in different circles is bearing fruits. The UBD has decked up several nurseries with a variety of floral and fruit seedlings on city outskirts, especially in Rajendranagar, as part of its proactive approach towards the 'Haritha Haram' programme scheduled to be kicked start in June.

With total 5.50 lakh saplings of 12 different species, the entire landscape of over three acres at Acharya N G Ranga University Nursery, Rajendranagar, was bedecked with floral seedlings meant to propagate for proposed plantation projects in and around the city.

"Our primary aim is to be self-reliant in raising nurseries to avoid huge expenditure on buying saplings from other sources every year. Together, we have a total 5.50 lakh saplings at a single place at Acharya N G Ranga University Nursery, Rajendranagar. Besides flower varieties like peltophorum, casamia, bauhinia, karanja, kanuga, ravi, neem and tecomagadchiroli, Namali Nara, cassamia, dendrolobium, bahumia, tabebuia olanda and tabebuia rosea some fruit species such as mulberry, china badam, chintha (tamarind) and sitaphal (custard apple) were also raised at the nursery," said Prassanna Kumar, Manager, Urban Biodiversity wing, Rajendranagar Circle.

Elaborating about propagating the nursery, he said, "we have 3.5 lakh saplings in 5/9 bags and another 2 lakh in 4/7 size. All species will be shifted to extra-size baggage to allow them to grow before getting them ready for the 'Haritha Haram' programme post setting of the monsoon in June."

The saplings, he said, were raised to promote avenue plantation at different places in the city and outskirts, besides greenery at open spaces, schools and places owned by the GHMC. Tecomagadchiroli, that bear yellow flowers, is largely used to play up the ambiance while other species, like kanuga, ravi and Namali Nara, cassamia, dendrolobium, bahumia, tabebuia olanda and tabebuia rosea, are used to promote avenue plantation. "After two months of conversion, the seedlings will grow and will be ready by June for planned projects," the official asserted.