Udandapur Reservoir oustees assured of fair rehabilitation package

Mahabubnagar: Families displaced by the Udandapur Reservoir project have been assured of a comprehensive resettlement and rehabilitation package, including fully developed infrastructure.

Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy and District Collector Vijayaendra Booi emphasised that all affected families will receive enhanced compensation and urged them not to fall prey to misinformation spread by certain groups for political gains.

Addressing a meeting with officials from the Revenue, Irrigation, and Survey & Land Records departments, the Collector assured that every oustee awarded compensation would receive 300 square yards of land for resettlement.

Additionally, the new resettlement areas will be equipped with essential facilities, including Primary Health Centers, schools, Anganwadi centers, veterinary hospitals, community halls, and parks. He also directed officials to expedite the Mission Bhagiratha water pipeline work to ensure a steady water supply for the rehabilitated families.

MLA Anirudh Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to securing maximum compensation for those who lost land and houses under the reservoir project. He revealed that he had already raised the issue in the Assembly and submitted a formal request to the government for increased financial aid.

Reddy also warned villagers against falling for false narratives spread by certain groups seeking to misguide them for political mileage. He assured them that the government remains dedicated to their welfare and resettlement, urging them to approach the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) if they face any issues in the Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) process.

The review meeting was attended by Special Collector (Land Acquisition) Madhusudhan Naik, RDO Naveen, and officials from Irrigation, Mission Bhagiratha, and Survey & Land Records departments, along with other concerned authorities.

The administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for all oustees, guaranteeing both compensation and infrastructure development to help them rebuild their lives effectively.