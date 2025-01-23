UFRWA rolls out voter awareness campaign

Hyderabad: To commemorate National Voters Day, which is on January 25, and to enhance voter awareness at the grassroots level, the United Federation of Resident Welfare Association (UFRWA) has taken the initiative in the form of an awareness campaign to promote voter awareness among residents.

The main objective of the awareness campaign is to educate citizens about the voting process, voter list verification, and the importance of participating in the democratic process. Further, the campaign hopes to highlight the link between voting and good self-governance, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in governance. This campaign is also enrolling new voters after they turn 18, empowering them to exercise their right to vote.

"Voting is not just a right, but a responsibility. By exercising our right to vote, we can shape the future of our country and ensure good governance. In that regard, we RWAs, in collaboration with various voluntary organisations have formed an action committee. Through this committee, we are trying to educate people and promote awareness about citizens' rights and responsibilities, emphasising the importance of active participation in the democratic process,” said Syed Khalid Shah Chishty Hussaini, secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Association.