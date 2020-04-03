Ujjwala beneficiaries to get 3 free LPG cylinders in Suryapet district

Kodad (Suryapet): As per the guidelines of the Central government, the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the district will be provided with three domestic LPG gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kg for three months, starting from April to June free of cost.

In a press statement released here on Thursday, Indian Oil Corporation - LPG Sales Officer of Surayapet and Khammam districts P Suresh Kumar said that gas cylinder amount will be deposited in the gas linked bank accounts so that the beneficiary can purchase the cylinder with the amount provided by the government.

The beneficiaries are allowed to take one cylinder for each month and have to book another cylinder with a gap of 15 days through IVRS system by their registered mobile number.

Beneficiaries have to give an undertaking besides entering cylinder details in passbook and signature on the receipt are mandatory, he added.