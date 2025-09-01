Under-construction roads irk commuters

Hyderabad: The under construction works of Malakpet – Santosh Nagar flyover and bad roads on the stretch are creating hurdles and adding to the woes of commuters and residents. Locals and motorists are facing much inconvenience to reach their respective destinations and complained that the pathetic condition of the road has been a challenge for them, along with the resulting traffic jams.

The frustrated citizens also alleged that the traffic police are busy capturing photos of traffic violators and are not bothered to regulate traffic and coordinate with the civic body for road repairs.

The stretch from Santosh Nagar to Malakpet via IS Sadan, Dhobighat and Saidabad junctions are choked by vehicular movement and the entire road on both sides are severely damaged. “The flyover, which aims to ease traffic, has turned out to be a nightmare for commuters. During the monsoon the situation gets worse. The roads are damaged; it is obviously a bumpy ride,” said Vignesh Kumar, a resident of Dhobighat.

The traffic in the stretch has increased in recent years and also being the inner ring road, several accidents have occurred due to the damaged roads. The commuters say the risk of accidents is always high here. The potholes are wide, and a fall is imminent if one is not careful. Mohiuddin Khan, a resident of Santosh Nagar colony said, “I take this route regularly. During peak hours, I get stuck in traffic snarls in the stretch from I S Sadan till Chanchalguda Jail road. Motorists are facing difficulties due to bad roads, and with the recent rains, the road condition has turned from bad to worse. Moreover, during the ongoing works at the flyover, the water splashes from the under-construction flyover on the commuters, especially on those standing at the traffic signal”. K Srikanth, a resident of Saidabad, said that with the slow pace of flyover works, the roads here have been in bad condition for the last couple of years and after the rains, the roads are severely damaged. “These roads which are dotted with craters and potholes are burning holes in the pockets of commuters, as their vehicles are suffering damage. There are no proper roads, but the traffic police focus only on imposing challans,” added Srikanth.

The residents and the colony forum urged the civic body to repair the roads at the earliest.