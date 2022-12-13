Unfazed by raids, Kavitha says State women have fire, not tears, in eyes

Hyderabad: Stating that she is not afraid of the raids by the Central investigating agencies, the BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said Telangana women have fire not tears in their eyes.

A day after the questioning by CBI sleuths in the Delhi liquor case, Kavitha made a public appearance on Monday and the occasion was the State executive meeting of her organisation Telangana Jagruthi. Lashing out at the BJP for the targeted attacks, Kavitha said, "They are taking up attacks, not only against me but whoever speaks against them, the agencies will speak to them and that his happening across the country. We don't care. They are wasting our time, we need to work with double-triple energy. Don't know about others but Telangana women folks don't have tears but fire in their eyes. We don't need to go back and we need to tell what their abilities were and unite them."

The Telangana Jagruthi president said that the organisation has fought for rights of Telangana and now they have to fight for the rights in the country. Telangana youth should think about the country. We are in Telangana. We fought for our rights. We asked questions and we were losing our rights. We are in a situation where we don't know we are losing something. Why are awards being returned? Why are intellectuals unhappy? We should understand and need to create awareness," she said.

Alleging that the BJP was demolishing the people's elected governments, Kavitha said that the responsibility to expose the party lies with Telangana Jagruthi. "We will unite poets, writers, students, women, farmers. The way in Telangana agitation we had discussions in every village, there is a need to have this in the country. There is a historical need. Other organisations will also join us. We have seen this during Telangana agitation," said Kavitha.

The BRS leader targeted the media stating that the Fourth Estate had become a private estate. Instead of shaming the Union government which was failing the democratic systems, a section of media was glorifying it.

"You are here as district heads, you may have to go to other States. No scope for rest and relaxation, India is coming down in many indexes. We have one and half years, and we need to show what our capability is," Kavitha said to the Jagruthi workers. Chief Minister's OSD D Srinivas, BRS leaders G Devi Prasad, Jagruthi leaders Navin Achari, M Rajiv Sagar also addressed.