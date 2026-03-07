Union minister Bandi Sanjay reviews development works in Assam Hills

Haflong/Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar continued his tour of the Northeastern states with a visit to the high hill regions of Assam, where he interacted with tribal communities and reviewed ongoing development projects.

Travelling from Guwahati in a Border Security Force Mi-17 helicopter on Friday, the Minister reached Haflong in Dima Hasao district early Friday morning. He held meetings with members of the Autonomous Council, officials from various departments, and civil society leaders, seeking their inputs on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and law and order. He then inspected projects funded by the Central Government, beginning with a Government Higher Secondary School supported under the PM SHRI scheme.

At the school, he visited the Atal Tinkering Lab, science laboratory, mid-day meal section, kitchen garden, and smart classrooms, interacting directly with students about their challenges. He later inspected stadium construction works worth Rs 16.5 crore and reviewed medical services at the Civil Hospital, even undergoing an eye examination himself.

The Minister then travelled by road to Samparidisa, a remote tribal village situated at an altitude of 680 meters.

Despite damaged roads and steep terrain, he reached the village, where locals welcomed him with traditional dances. He inspected the Anganwadi Centre, school, health sub-centre, Jal Jeevan Mission works, and PM Awas Yojana houses. Observing the poor condition of the road, he questioned officials, who assured him that interlocking block pavement construction was underway to withstand heavy rains.

Sanjay spent time with children and parents at the Anganwadi Centre, enquiring about nutrition and listening to community concerns. After more than an hour in the village, he returned to Haflong and flew to Dimapur, Nagaland.

On Saturday, the Union Minister will attend and address the passing-out parade of newly inducted soldiers at the Assam Rifles Centre and School in Sukhovi, Nagaland, marking the next leg of his Northeastern tour.