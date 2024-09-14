Union Minister Bandi to prioritise Disha meetings

Karimnagar: In an effort to address ongoing development challenges, local MPs will soon convene District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meetings to review and enhance the implementation of Central government schemes.

It may be mentioned here that Dishameetings are held under the chairmanship of an MP to review the implementation of the Central government schemes.These quarterly meetings, chaired by MPs, are crucial for assessing progress and directing development efforts within their constituencies.

Speaking to The Hans India, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured that he would hold a Disha meeting soon with the Collector along with ministers, MLCs, and MLAs.

Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna has also committed to organizing a meeting to tackle public issues and expedite solutions. These meetings aim to better align funds and resources with local needs and accelerate the development process. Notably, after the completion of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the new governments in the State and Centre allocated funds through various schemes.

Despite the allocation of substantial funds through various schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Khanija Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (DMF) and the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MP Lads), issues such as inadequate drinking water and poor infrastructure continue to plague villages and towns in Karimnagar. The district is also facing financial shortfalls, with significant amounts owed by major industries like Singareni, NTPC, Keshoram Cement, and granite and quarry companies.

Even if the funds are available the development is not progressing at the planned level. In this context, if the MPs hold Disha meetings and focus on the development works within their Lok Sabha constituency, there is a possibility that many development works will go ahead.

Singareni, NTPC, Keshoram Cement, Genco Industries and also the granite, sand quarries and other industries in the joint district are not getting sufficient funds from seigniorage funds. In Pradhan Mantri Khanija Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (DMF), the Singareni company owes Rs500 crores and many granite and quarry companies also owe up to Rs100 crores to the government.