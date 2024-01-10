Unite for Viksit Bharat: Kishan’s call to people

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday asked the party rank and file to meet and garner support from people for ‘Viksit Bharat’.

After inaugurating a workshop of the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campaign, he said it was meant to involve people in making the country better and developed. Reddy explained how the country showcased its achievements under PM Modi, like efforts to save people during Covid developing a vaccine and sending vaccines to several nations by standing true to country's cultural heritage of "Vasudaiva Kutumbakam" (earth is one family).

Repealing obsolete laws made during the colonial era, Article 370, pranapratishta at Ramajanmabhoomi, development of infrastructure and uplifting people out of poverty through welfare are a few to list out country’s achievements during the last 10 years under Modi's leadership, he said. "Our goal is to make India a developed country by 2047; next 25 years will be an Amurt Kaal and India's golden age. reach every poor person. The ‘Viksita Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ aims to bring development fruits, government schemes and benefits of the government to everyone.

He said, however, some dynastic parties are exploiting public wealth; there is a need to bring change on this front. ‘It is for this reason the party has mounted a relentless fight against corruption and family-centric parties. Explaining how the government enhanced country’s stature and world leaders praising Modi, he said, by providing good governance, Modi is providing governance to increase self-esteem of women, encouraging youth, to take Indian culture and way of life to future generations. He appealed to everyone to participate in the Viksit Bharat programme with determination and become ambassadors to make India develop in all sectors by 2047.

Reddy said Modi will come back to power again no matter how many Owaisis and Rahul Gandhis stand in the way. Earlier, he interacted with residents in neighbourhoods of Sitaphalmandi and Indiranagar in Secunderabad and inquired about their problems. Going from house to house, he distributed ‘akshatas’ of Lord Ram brought from Ayodhya.