Untimely storms and hail devastate orchards

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Sudden gusty winds and hailstorms have severely affected fruit orchard farmers. Strong winds uprooted large mango treesand farmers were left in despair as lemon trees ready for harvest were broken and fell. On Sunday evening, powerful winds caused widespread damage to fruit orchards in Nakrekalmandal.

Lemon and mango orchards, which were close to harvest, saw trees snapping from their roots, causing distress among the farmers. The villages of Ogodu, Palem, Tekulagudem, Nadigudem, Vallabapuram, Nomula, and Kadaparthi in Nakrekalmandal suffered significant damage. In some areas, around 50 trees per acre were damaged. Out of nearly 500 acres of lemon orchards cultivated in these villages, trees on 200 acres collapsed.

Mango trees on about 10 acres, including large ones on farmland, were also damaged. According to horticulture officials, orchards belonging to 100 out of 150 farmers were affected. On Monday, Nakrekal Horticulture Cluster Officer Praveen visited the damaged orchards and collected data on the affected farmers.