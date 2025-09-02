Uppuguda’s ‘Op Sindoor Ganesh’ turns festival into a lesson in civic values

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt convergence of devotion, patriotism, and social outreach, the Sri Mallikarjun Nagar Youth Welfare Association of Uppuguda unveiled a striking Operation Sindoor-themed Ganesh idol during this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The unique installation pays homage to India’s armed forces, drawing wide attention across social media and local circles.

The army-inspired Ganesh idol, modelled on Operation Sindoor, symbolizes strength, resilience, and national pride. Beyond being an artistic centrepiece, it has become a teaching tool—designed to spread awareness on social responsibility, environmental consciousness, and gender equality, especially among children and women.

Adding to the festive creativity, Uppuguda also witnessed the installation of another handcrafted Ganesh idol, which stood out for its artistry and detailed workmanship. Organisers said such unique idols are meant to inspire communities to preserve traditional craftsmanship while giving the festival a distinctive cultural flavour.

As part of the celebrations, the association conducted workshops, street plays, and competitions to highlight issues such as women’s empowerment, hygiene, and the need to keep communities drug-free. Children actively participated in drawing contests and cultural performances, while women volunteers led sessions on health awareness and self-reliance.

“It’s more than a festive idol—it’s a teaching moment,” said an organising member, adding that combining devotion with awareness ensures lasting impact on society. Residents praised the initiative, calling it a refreshing blend of culture and civic consciousness.

With its patriotic theme and social focus, Operation Sindoor Ganesh has transformed traditional festivities into a platform for learning and empowerment, leaving behind not only blessings but also a message of responsibility for future generations.