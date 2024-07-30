Uproar in Assembly over Kaushik Reddy’s remarks against Seethakka

Hyderabad: The Assembly witnessed an uproar following remarks by BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy against Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka over the issue of auto drivers impacted by the Mahalakshmi scheme of free bus travel.

During the discussion on demands for grants, the treasury benches demanded an apology from Kaushik Reddy after he remarked that Seethakka does not have the ‘knowledge’ of the steps taken by the previous BRS government for the welfare of the drivers. Reacting to this, the government whip, Adi Srinivas, has sought apologies from the MLA and immediate withdrawal, setting off an uproar from both treasury and opposition benches.

Earlier, Huzurabad MLA, while urging the government to support auto drivers, demanded that the ruling Congress implement its election promises and provide Rs 10,000 in monthly financial assistance, particularly in light of women availing of free bus rides. Intervening over this, Seethakka asked the MLA not to link the difficulties being faced by auto drivers with the Mahalakshmi scheme and said he should avoid instigating the auto drivers. She felt that BRS, which is also demanding to increase buses, was also indulging in instigating the auto drivers on the other side and indulging in ‘double standards’.

Later, following remarks by Kaushik Reddy on lack of knowledge, Seethakka felt that the MLA was behaving in an ‘overbearing attitude’. Later, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, terming Kaushik Reddy the first-time MLA, asked him to correct himself, withdraw, and apologise for his remarks. Sridhar Babu also alleged that BRS MLA was speaking at the behest of former minister K T Rama Rao. The speaker later expunged the remarks of the MLA.