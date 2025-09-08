Urea shortage hits farmers hard in Tallada

Khammam: Amidthe ongoing Kharif season, farmers in several villages under the Tallada mandal of Khammam district are facing an acute shortage of urea, leaving their crops stunted and their hopes dashed.

Alleging gross negligence on the part of the State government, BJP Khammam Parliamentary Convenor Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao slammed the ruling dispensation for mismanagement and diversion of fertilizers.

As part of his constituency tour, Ramalingeswara Rao visited Annarugudem village on Sunday in the Sathupalli Assembly segment, where he interacted with farmers and inspected paddy fields that have shown signs of poor growth due to lack of urea.

He was accompanied by former Tallada mandal president Apati Venkata Ramarao, BJP district leaders and local farmers.

“Not a single bag of urea has been supplied per acre so far this season. If this continues, we risk losing our entire investment,” lamented several farmers during the visit. Speaking to reporters, Rao alleged that although the Union government has dispatched sufficient quantities of urea to Telangana, the State Government has failed to distribute it transparently, allowing large-scale black marketing and diversion.

“It’s a matter of shame that a region like Sathupalli — which has one of the highest areas under paddy cultivation in Khammam — is reeling under urea shortage. Over 20,000 acres in Tallada alone are at risk. This reflects the State’s administrative failure,” he said.

He also came down heavily on the Agriculture Minister, accusing him of politicising the issue by blaming the Centre, instead of addressing the ground-level distribution flaws.

“Shifting blame to the Centre is nothing but a desperate political drama to cover up their inefficiency. Farmers won’t forgive this betrayal,” Ramalingeswara Rao said, demanding immediate corrective measures.

Later, the BJP leader visited the Tallada Agricultural Officer’s office and urged the officials to ensure transparent and village-specific distribution of urea, with proper tracking of supply and demand.

“The urea that arrives for a village must be distributed to the farmers of that village itself, without diversions,” he demanded.

Warning of escalating protests, he said, “If the government fails to safeguard farmers’ interests, the BJP will not hesitate to launch large-scale agitations alongside the farming community. We will not allow the future of our farmers to be destroyed due to official apathy.”

Prominent leaders present during the visit included District Council member Gade Krishnarao, Mandal General Secretary Perika Kiran, former OBC Morcha president Vadavalli Nageswara Rao, and Mandal Secretary Thammashetty Krishna, among others.