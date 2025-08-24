Urea stock: BJP demands probe; alleges mismanagement

Sathupalli (Khammam): A protest was held in Kalluru town of Sathupalli constituency to raise concerns over an acute shortage of urea being faced by farmers in the region, despite claims that Telangana has surplus stock. The protest, led by Kalluru Mandal BJP President Gumma Ramakrishna, witnessed participation from local farmers and party workers. A bike rally was organized, culminating in the submission of a memorandum to Sub-Collector Ajay Yadav.

Speaking at the event, BJP Khammam Parliamentary Convenor Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao raised serious allegations against the state government, questioning the disappearance of nearly nine lakh metric tonnes of urea that, according to him, should have been available for farmers.

“For the past ten years, Telangana never witnessed urea shortages. Why now? The Centre allocated more urea than what the state requested. Where did the surplus stock go?” Rao questioned during his address.

Citing official figures, Rao stated that for the 2024 Kharif season, the Telangana government had requested 10.40 lakh metric tonnes of urea, but the Centre supplied 12.89 lakh metric tonnes. Out of this, only 9.66 lakh metric tonnes were reportedly utilized, leaving a surplus of 3.23 lakh metric tonnes.

Further, he added that for the 2024 Rabi (Yasangi) season, the state requested 3.17 lakh metric tonnes, while the Centre sanctioned 5.04 lakh metric tonnes. However, only 1.28 lakh metric tonnes were utilized. With an additional 2.01 lakh metric tonnes supplied between January and March 2025, Rao claimed that the total unutilized urea in the state should currently stand at around 9 lakh metric tonnes.

“Instead of ensuring this stock reaches farmers, the state government is misleading the public by alleging discrimination by the Centre,” Rao said. He demanded an independent probe to trace the missing urea and identify those responsible for its alleged mismanagement or diversion.

The BJP has warned of intensified protests across Telangana if the government fails to act. The party also demanded a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to farmers who suffered crop losses due to the unavailability of urea.

Several BJP leaders including Kumili Srinivas, Pullarao of Tummalapudi, Venkatarama Reddy, and Kisan Morcha President Anandi Narasimha Rao participated in the demonstration.