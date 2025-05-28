Live
US-based industrialists laud ‘CM Prajavani’ public grievance system

Hyderabad: American industrialists Robert Hull, Sreex Sugood, and Charan Gunti today visited Telangana’s “CM Prajavani” at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, and expressed strong approval for its efficient system of quickly resolving public issues. The delegation observed how applications are processed, explored the help desk, and specifically reviewed the “Pravasi Prajavani” desk, which is dedicated to addressing concerns of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).
During their visit, CM Prajavani In-charge Chinnareddy provided a detailed explanation of how the programme operates, showcasing its streamlined approach to public service. The American visitors also held a meeting with State Nodal Officer Divya.
They concluded that CM Prajavani effectively resolves people’s problems and highly praised its overall performance. To mark the occasion, Chinnareddy honored the American industrialists with a shawl.