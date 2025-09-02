Using courier apps for drug trafficking a growing concern

Hyderabad: In a disturbing trend, drug peddlers are increasingly using courier and online delivery services to send drugs to consumers. In the recent narcotics cases, the drugs were found to be supplied to the consumers through apps like Ola, Rapido, Dunzo, Porter and Uber, which are also into the business of delivering parcels. The authorities urged such app aggregators to strengthen accountability and traceability in their services.

According to the police, most of the drugs are supplied via delivery boys and most of the people who use their services are students. These delivery agents can easily get access to housing societies and institutions, and no one questions them about the products or parcels that are being delivered.

Last week, police investigation into the drug bust case in Mahindra University revealed that drug parcels were booked through courier services and were delivered by delivery agents. The officials traced the delivery agents and came to know that the parcels (of various drugs) were delivered to a student in the university. Police arrested five students and over 50 students were under probe. According to officials, drug peddlers as well as e-cigarette suppliers are exploiting these app services. The delivery persons from the aggregators pick up parcels directly from drug peddlers and hand them over to the recipients (drug users).

“Earlier, the drug peddlers used to physically deliver contraband at a fixed public spot.

But now these delivery apps are being used by the peddlers. By using these app aggregator services, the peddlers are sending parcels to drug users,” said a police officer.

Police said, in several cases, the delivery personnel don’t even know that they are supplying drugs, which are inside a parcel, while some knowingly supply the contraband to earn easy money. Such people make deals with peddlers for delivering the contraband regularly.

To control this dangerous practice, police instructed the app aggregators to ensure greater accountability. The officials warned the aggregators of stern legal action if their services were found to be misused for such purposes by customers.

“We have also instructed operators to record the sender’s name and relevant details at the time of pick-up to strengthen accountability and traceability.

Moreover, the aggregator must be aware of the contents of the parcel,” a senior officer from Hyderabad City Police told The Hans India.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has raised serious concerns that drug peddlers are using delivery and ride-hailing apps to supply drugs. The union asked the app aggregators to improve transparency and accountability to eliminate the menace.

Shaik Salauddin, founder president of the TGPWU highlighted the lack of knowledge about parcel contents, which makes it challenging for delivery boys to identify suspicious items.