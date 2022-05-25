Uttam Kumar Reddy visits abandoned 2 BHK houses

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the abandoned 30 2BHK houses located in Burugadda village in Suryapet district on Wednesday.

The land was acquired by the earlier Congress government for weaker sections housing programme. The 2 bedroom house colony was built in 2017, but was neither allotted or occupied.The houses have now become dilapidated and unfit for occupation.

In the earlier Congress government, former minister for Housing Uttam Kumar Reddy had sanctioned and built 400 Indiramma houses in the same village.