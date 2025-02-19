Uttam urges Centre’s intervention in Krishna water dispute

Udaipur / Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded immediate intervention of the Central government in the Krishna water dispute to prevent any injustice to Telangana.

Speaking at the 2nd All India State Water Ministers’ Conference 2025 organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti at Udaipur on Tuesday, Uttam Reddy urged the Centre to take steps to stop Andhra Pradesh from illegally diverting Krishna River water from the foreshore of Srisailam Dam and Nagarjuna Sagar Right Bank. He also insisted on the installation of telemetry instruments to monitor Krishna River water usage and called for an early resolution of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) case to safeguard Telangana’s rightful share.

The Telangana Minister urged the Centre to fully bear the cost of desilting and de-sedimentation of all major and minor irrigation projects in the state, in line with support provided to similar projects in other states. He also pressed for the early completion of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) inquiry into the Medigadda project, requesting a clear written recommendation from the Centre on the way forward.

He also pointed out that the Telangana government had initiated desiltation and de-sedimentation efforts across major and medium irrigation projects as per the central framework and sought financial assistance from the Centre for these initiatives. Regarding the NDSA investigation into the Medigadda project, he noted that the inquiry had been pending for several months and requested the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s intervention to ensure swift completion and a clear course of action for the Telangana government.

Highlighting Telangana’s ambitious Musi Riverfront Development Project, which covers 55 km of the river through Hyderabad, Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the Centre to provide full financial support, similar to the assistance extended to the Ganga and Yamuna rejuvenation projects. He stressed that the initiative aims to restore river ecology, improve sewage management, and enhance urban infrastructure while ensuring sustainable water management for Hyderabad.

Uttam Kumar Reddy sought Rs 4,000 crore for the establishment of trunk and interceptor sewer networks along the Musi River and an additional Rs 6,000 crore to link the Godavari River with Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs. He emphasised that this linkage would secure Hyderabad’s drinking water supply while also ensuring the rejuvenation of the Musi River. He further demanded expedited water allocation for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Samakka-Sarakka Project, and Sitarama Sagar Project, along with low-cost, long-term funding for ongoing irrigation projects in Telangana.