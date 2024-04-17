Uttam vows ‘Mission Telangana 15’ triumph

Nalgonda: Civil Supplies & Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted the Congress party’s commitment to achieving ‘Mission Telangana—15’ by securing a minimum of 15 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Joined by Congress MLA N Padmavathi and Nalgonda candidate Raghuveer Reddy, Uttam led an election campaign in Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies on Tuesday. Later, he held a public meeting in Miryalguda.

In his addresses, the Minister underlined the public’s rejection of the BJP and BRS, citing these parties’ failure to prioritise Telangana’s interests. He characterised BRS’s diminishing relevance and the BJP’s perceived disconnect from the State’s concerns, deeming them unfit for seeking votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Uttamcriticised the BJP’s national manifesto, labelling it as rife with falsehoods and lacking solutions for prevalent issues such as rampant unemployment nationwide.