Uttam’s airdash to Delhi sparks buzz across state

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy rushed to Delhi on Tuesday, even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy continued his tour of the national capital on the second day. The former’s Delhi visit within hours after the CM’s meeting with top brass created a buzz in political circles.

The Minister’s summoning to New Delhi by AICC on Tuesday was an unexpected development. He was accompanied by his wife and Kodad MLA N Padmavathi Reddy, intensifying rumours. The timing has triggered speculation of the possibility of cabinet reshuffle and handing over key portfolios to senior partymen like Uttam, besides the rumours of handing over crucial departments like Home to other seniors like Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. He was also reportedly summoned, but remained available in Hyderabad till night. As per his Wednesday’s schedule he will be visiting Madhira, informed sources.

Amidst these high-level discussions, the high command’s directive for the irrigation minister to immediately travel to New Delhi has left many within the party guessing over the true purpose. The recent cabinet expansion, which saw the induction of three new ministers, has already triggered discontent among several aspirants who were expecting a berth.

With three cabinet vacancies still remaining, speculation is also rife that the high command’s strategic moves might include pacifying these disgruntled MLAs with berths to prevent further internal discord and maintain party unity.