Vaccination drive intensified in Suryapet district

Suryapet: In view of looming Omricon outbreak, the administration has intensified vaccination drive across the district and health workers are deployed to administer the second dose of the vaccine to the people. About 309 teams have been working to administer the second dose of the vaccine to the people above 18 years in the district.

According to officials, as many as 141 health workers have been working at the municipality level, whereas, 161 members of health staff are working in rural areas in order to complete the vaccination of the second dose to protect the people from the Omicron threat.

The district administration has been educating the people of rural areas on the importance of vaccine through two troupes of artistes.

As on December 20, 6,92, 850 people in the district have taken their first dose of Covid vaccine, whereas, 4, 31,782 persons of have taken the second dose.

The district administration has set the target of completing the administration of the vaccine to all the people by December 31.

In this connection, vaccine is made available in all 31 government hospitals in the district.

To motivate the people to take the vaccine, District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy along with health staff participated in the house-to-house vaccination programme held in Balemla village of Suryapet mandal on Tuesday.

He personally explained to the villagers how two doses of vaccine will protect them from the deadly virus. He explained that vaccines are 100 percent safe and advised the villagers to put misconceptions aside.

He advised people who are above 18 years must take two doses of vaccine to protect them from the mutations of the coronavirus.

He suggested that the pregnant as well as lactic women and persons who are suffering from different diseases have to take the vaccine without fail to save themselves from the virus.