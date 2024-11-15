  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vagdevi Jr College student selected for national basketball tourney

Vagdevi Jr College student selected for national basketball tourney
x
Highlights

Adit Narayan, a student of Vagdevi Junior College from Mahabubnagar district, has been selected to represent Telangana in the upcoming national-level basketball tournament.

Mahabubnagar: Adit Narayan, a student of Vagdevi Junior College from Mahabubnagar district, has been selected to represent Telangana in the upcoming national-level basketball tournament. The prestigious event is set to take place in Patiala, Punjab, from November 19 to November 25.

Expressing his happiness Vagdevi Junior College Correspondent Vijeta Venkat Reddy congratulated Adit on his selection and encouraged him to develop self-confidence, determination, and sportsmanship to excel in the tournament and bring pride to the district. The congratulatory event was attended by IIT-NEET Academy in-charge Pavani Reddy, Vice Principal Jyoti Nandan Reddy, and other faculty members, who all expressed their best wishes for Adit’s success in the national arena.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick