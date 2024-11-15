Vagdevi Jr College student selected for national basketball tourney

Mahabubnagar: Adit Narayan, a student of Vagdevi Junior College from Mahabubnagar district, has been selected to represent Telangana in the upcoming national-level basketball tournament. The prestigious event is set to take place in Patiala, Punjab, from November 19 to November 25.

Expressing his happiness Vagdevi Junior College Correspondent Vijeta Venkat Reddy congratulated Adit on his selection and encouraged him to develop self-confidence, determination, and sportsmanship to excel in the tournament and bring pride to the district. The congratulatory event was attended by IIT-NEET Academy in-charge Pavani Reddy, Vice Principal Jyoti Nandan Reddy, and other faculty members, who all expressed their best wishes for Adit’s success in the national arena.